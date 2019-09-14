|
|
Ransdell Raphael Pierson
New York City - Ransdell Raphael Pierson of New York City, New York passed from this life on Wednesday, September 11, 2019.
Ransdell was born on December 31, 1953 to Lee Slagle Pierson and Robert Hunter Pierson. Originally from Alexandria, Louisiana, he graduated from Bolton High School in 1971. He attended Louisiana State University and The University of Missouri where he graduated from the Missouri School of Journalism.
Ransdell was a reporter at the New York Post from 1983-1993. As professional achievements are concerned, he may be best known as the New York Post reporter who broke the Leona and Harry Helmsley tax scandal. His book, The Queen of Mean: The Unauthorized Biography of Leona Helmsley, published in 1989, was a New York Times Bestseller. The book was made into a TV movie in 1990 in which Ransdall had a brief cameo appearance.
A prolific and well-respected writer in his field, Ransdell was a Pharmaceuticals Reporter for Reuters News Agency from 1993-2017. His works has been published by numerous media outlets including: Reuters, Yahoo Singapore, Yahoo India, Fox News, Daily Mail, Chicago Tribune, HuffPost, CNBC, Business Insider, Sydney Morning Herald, and Yahoo Finance just to name a few.
A beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend, Ransdell's kind and caring spirit will be greatly missed. His passing follows those of his father, Robert Hunter Pierson; sisters, Lee Pierson and Anne Wooten Pierson Patten; and brothers, Pipes Pierson and Slagle Pierson.
Ransdell is survived by his mother, Lee Slagle Pierson of Monroe, Louisiana; sister, Pattie Pierson Plauche and husband, Stephen, of Houston, Texas; brother Hunter Pierson and wife, Cathy, of New Orleans; nephews and niece Stephen Alfred Plauche of New York City, New York; Anne Cuthbert Patten of Dallas, Texas; John Authur Plauche of Dallas, Texas; Robert Hunter Pierson, III of Atlanta, Georgia; and a host of other great nieces and nephews.
Funeral service for Mr. Ransdell Pierson, will be held 11:00AM Monday September 16, 2019, in Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel with Rev. John Mabray officiating under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home Monroe. Interment will be in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, September 16, 2019 at 10:00 am until time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1901 Milton Street, Monroe, Louisiana 71201.
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on Sept. 14, 2019