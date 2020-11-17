1/1
Ray Calloway
Ray Calloway

West Monroe - Funeral services for Ray Kenneth Calloway will be held at 11:00 A.M. at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, West Monroe, Friday Nov. 20, 2020, with Dr. Randy Burdeaux and Rev. Rick McPhearson officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until service time under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe. Ray, as he was known to friends, was born in Texarkana, Ark., on Jan. 2, 1931 and passed from this life on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, after a brief illness.

Ray was the founder of Ray's Tire Service in West Monroe. He started the business as a recapping operation and later moved to a full service tire store. Eventually he sold the business that continues to operate under the original name. Prior to opening his own business in West Monroe, he worked in the tire business in Shreveport, La. Mr. Ray was a military veteran, having served in Korea with the U.S. Marine Corp. In addition to the tire business, Ray was involved in the dry cleaning business in West Monroe and was active in the West Monroe Jaycees for a number of years. He also was an avid gardener, sharing the bounty of his labors with friends and family. He and his wife were also active in square dancing. Ray was active in the national Calloway family organization, traveling to various locations around the nation for Calloway reunions.

He was a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church and the Men's Sunday School class at the church for more than a half century.Ray is preceded in death by his first wife, Elaine Wright Calloway, to whom he was married for 34 years. He also is preceded in death by his parents, George and Marie Calloway, a brother, G.E. and a sister, Marie. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Jerry Douglas Calloway; step-sons, Glenn Nielson Jr. of Wisconsin, and Jim Nielson and wife, Sharon of Wisconsin; step -grandchildren, Dr. Kaitlyn Nielson of New Mexico, Liam and Aaron O'Sullivan of Wisconsin; as well as a number of nieces and nephews, including special niece, Sandy Wilson. Pallbearers will be Keith McKaskle, Buddy Tarver, Gary Greer, Kenneth Mayes, Walter Kelley and David Hollenshead.Honorary pallbearers will be members of The Mt. Vernon Men's Sunday School Class. Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children.

Online condolences to be made www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com




Published in The News Star from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
1321 N. 7th St
West Monroe, LA 71291
(318) 323-9614
