Ray Calloway



West Monroe - Due to circumstances, a private graveside will be held for Ray Kenneth Calloway at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church cemetery, West Monroe,with Dr. Randy Burdeaux and Rev. Rick McPhearson.Memorial services will be held at a later date under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe.









