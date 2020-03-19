Services
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Raymond Odom Obituary
Raymond Odom

Farmerville - Graveside services for Mr. Raymond Odom will be held at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Zion Hill Baptist Church cemetery with Dr. Allison Moody and Dr. Connie Ward officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Farrar Funeral Home in Farmerville.

Mr. Odom was born on September 16, 1923 in Union Parish.

He was a graduate of Farmerville High School and a graduate of L.S.U. with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He served in the Air Force for 3 years in Europe during World War II. After graduating from L.S.U., he became an employee of Gulf Oil Corp., where he served as an engineer in Louisiana and Arkansas, and retired at the age of 57 as Vice President of Operations in the Central United States. He then moved back to Union Parish to his childhood home. He was a member of Alabama Presbyterian Church where he served as an elder for many years.

During his retirement, he and Mary Ann traveled extensively in the United States and abroad.

Ray was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann Odom; parents, Mitchell and Effie Odom; three brothers, Hugh, Alton and Delos; four sisters, Lou Mae Burch, Cecile Burns, Margaret Harrell and Florence Compton; and two sons, Max and Steve.

He is survived by two daughters, Jeannie Jones (Larry) and Debbie Ball (Alvin); one son, Charles Christopher (Linda); nine grandchildren; and seventeen great-grandchildren.

Ray always stated that "the Lord had blessed him with a long life and good health, happiness and a loving family, and many good friends."

Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. ~ 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Farrar Funeral Home Chapel in Farmerville.

Donations can be made to Alabama Presbyterian Church or to L.S.U. Alumni Association.

Online memorials may be left at farrarfuneralhomeonline.com
Published in The News Star from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020
