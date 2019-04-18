|
|
RD Williams
Monroe - Memorial service for Mr. R.D. Williams will be held 2:00PM Saturday, April 20, 2019, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe with Rev. David Willoughby officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00PM until 2:00PM at the funeral home.
Mr. Williams was born on April 28, 1935 and passed away on April 13, 2019, in Monroe.
Survivors included his wife, Veronica Williams; two daughters, Cindy Hobbs and husband Michael; and Deborah Baker and husband Barry; son, Robert Williams; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; stepchildren, Jennifer Martinez, Thomas Arnold and wife Tammy; brother, Franky Williams; and sister, Charlotte Jones and husband Jimmy.
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
Sterlington Road
Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on Apr. 18, 2019