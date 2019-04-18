Services
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
2308 Sterlington Rd
Monroe, LA 71203
(318) 323-0505
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
2308 Sterlington Rd
Monroe, LA 71203
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
2308 Sterlington Rd
Monroe, LA 71203
Rd Williams Obituary
RD Williams

Monroe - Memorial service for Mr. R.D. Williams will be held 2:00PM Saturday, April 20, 2019, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe with Rev. David Willoughby officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00PM until 2:00PM at the funeral home.

Mr. Williams was born on April 28, 1935 and passed away on April 13, 2019, in Monroe.

Survivors included his wife, Veronica Williams; two daughters, Cindy Hobbs and husband Michael; and Deborah Baker and husband Barry; son, Robert Williams; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; stepchildren, Jennifer Martinez, Thomas Arnold and wife Tammy; brother, Franky Williams; and sister, Charlotte Jones and husband Jimmy.

Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

Sterlington Road

Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on Apr. 18, 2019
