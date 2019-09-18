|
Reba Lillian McCown
Calhoun, LA - Funeral services for Reba Lillian McCown, 83, of Calhoun, LA will be held at 1:00 PM, Friday, September 20, 2019 in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe. Rev. Neil Everett and Rev. Werner Aswell will officiate. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held Thursday from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe.
Reba was a member of Calhoun Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack McCown; parents, Lorean and Rupert Thompson; brothers, Jerry Thompson and Harvey Thompson.
Reba is survived by son, David McCown and wife Paula; daughters, Donna Gardner, Debbie Conn and husband Mark; granddaughters, Tia Gardner, Erin Simpson and husband Wesley, Mallorie Stafford; grandsons, Chase Stafford, Thomas Gardner, Hunter Stafford and wife Carrie Lin; great-grandson, Zachary Stafford; sister, Laverne Wilbur and husband Gene; brother, Richard Thompson and wife Gerry; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Chase Stafford, Hunter Stafford, Thomas Gardner, Wesley Simpson, Lewis Webb, and Randy McKinnie.
We wish to express our thanks to Ruston Nursing and Rehabilitation Center nurses and staff, Professional Hospice Care of Ruston, and a special thanks to Jeannine Wilson.
