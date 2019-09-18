Services
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
1321 N. 7th St
West Monroe, LA 71291
(318) 323-9614
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
1321 N. 7th St
West Monroe, LA 71291
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
1321 N. 7th St
West Monroe, LA 71291
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Reba McCown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reba Lillian McCown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Reba Lillian McCown Obituary
Reba Lillian McCown

Calhoun, LA - Funeral services for Reba Lillian McCown, 83, of Calhoun, LA will be held at 1:00 PM, Friday, September 20, 2019 in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe. Rev. Neil Everett and Rev. Werner Aswell will officiate. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held Thursday from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe.

Reba was a member of Calhoun Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack McCown; parents, Lorean and Rupert Thompson; brothers, Jerry Thompson and Harvey Thompson.

Reba is survived by son, David McCown and wife Paula; daughters, Donna Gardner, Debbie Conn and husband Mark; granddaughters, Tia Gardner, Erin Simpson and husband Wesley, Mallorie Stafford; grandsons, Chase Stafford, Thomas Gardner, Hunter Stafford and wife Carrie Lin; great-grandson, Zachary Stafford; sister, Laverne Wilbur and husband Gene; brother, Richard Thompson and wife Gerry; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Chase Stafford, Hunter Stafford, Thomas Gardner, Wesley Simpson, Lewis Webb, and Randy McKinnie.

We wish to express our thanks to Ruston Nursing and Rehabilitation Center nurses and staff, Professional Hospice Care of Ruston, and a special thanks to Jeannine Wilson.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com

Kilpatrick Funeral Home

West Monroe
Published in The News Star on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Reba's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kilpatrick Funeral Home
Download Now