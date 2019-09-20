|
|
Rebecca Eileen BeDoit
West Monroe - Memorial services for Rebecca Eileen BeDoit, 49, of West Monroe will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, September 21, 2019, in the Chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe, with Pastor Matecki Nelson officiating. Private family graveside will follow in the Liberty Church Cemetery, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Mrs. Rebecca was born November 18, 1969, in Nuremberg, Germany and passed away in her home surrounded by her loved ones on September 17, 2019.
Mrs. Rebecca dedicated her life to serving the public. She first served as a dispatcher for the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's department, and later moved on to serve in the Sheriff's Office for Union Parish, where she retired. After retirement, Mrs. Rebecca later joined the Farmerville Police Department and continued to serve the public there.
She was a very special and unique person and was loved by many. Always having a smile on her face, She was a joyful person who loved to play games and perfect her crafting.
She is survived by her father, Gene BeDoit; brother, Heath BeDoit and wife, Amanda; nieces, Brooke and Maggie; nephew, Gabriel; aunt sissy, Trish LaGrone; uncle; Phil Roberts and wife, Jean; cousins, Christie Hinson and husband, Brian, and Amanda Wallace and husband, Christopher; and special friend, Linda Hardin.
Visitation will be at Mulhearn Funeral Home at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, until service time.
Memorials may be made to the .
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Heart of Hospice for their wonderful and dedicated care of Mrs. Rebecca.
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
West Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on Sept. 20, 2019