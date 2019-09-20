Services
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
300 Mcmillian Rd
West Monroe, LA 71291
(318) 387-3333
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
300 Mcmillian Rd
West Monroe, LA 71291
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
300 Mcmillian Rd
West Monroe, LA 71291
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rebecca BeDoit
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rebecca Eileen BeDoit


1969 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rebecca Eileen BeDoit Obituary
Rebecca Eileen BeDoit

West Monroe - Memorial services for Rebecca Eileen BeDoit, 49, of West Monroe will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, September 21, 2019, in the Chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe, with Pastor Matecki Nelson officiating. Private family graveside will follow in the Liberty Church Cemetery, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.

Mrs. Rebecca was born November 18, 1969, in Nuremberg, Germany and passed away in her home surrounded by her loved ones on September 17, 2019.

Mrs. Rebecca dedicated her life to serving the public. She first served as a dispatcher for the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's department, and later moved on to serve in the Sheriff's Office for Union Parish, where she retired. After retirement, Mrs. Rebecca later joined the Farmerville Police Department and continued to serve the public there.

She was a very special and unique person and was loved by many. Always having a smile on her face, She was a joyful person who loved to play games and perfect her crafting.

She is survived by her father, Gene BeDoit; brother, Heath BeDoit and wife, Amanda; nieces, Brooke and Maggie; nephew, Gabriel; aunt sissy, Trish LaGrone; uncle; Phil Roberts and wife, Jean; cousins, Christie Hinson and husband, Brian, and Amanda Wallace and husband, Christopher; and special friend, Linda Hardin.

Visitation will be at Mulhearn Funeral Home at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, until service time.

Memorials may be made to the .

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Heart of Hospice for their wonderful and dedicated care of Mrs. Rebecca.

Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

West Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rebecca's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now