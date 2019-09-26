|
|
Reca B. Jones
West Monroe, LA - Graveside services for Reca Bamburg Jones, 90, a lifelong resident of Ouachita Parish, will be at Luna Methodist Church Cemetery on Saturday, Sept. 28th 2019 with a reception following at Watson Chapel on Red Cut Loop Rd at noon. She was preceded in death by her husband F. Glenn Jones in 2001.
Mrs. Jones had a life-long love of Archaeology. In 1998 she received the Crabtree Award by the Society for American Archaeologists. Working with then Lt. Governor Blanco, Mrs. Jones was instrumental in creating the Ancient Mounds Trail in Louisiana. While obtaining her degree from ULM, she and Dr. Joe Saunders were published in both the New York Times and Science on September 19, 1997 for the discovery of Watson Brake, a mound complex near Prairion Bayou that is older than the pyramids. Her fondest wish was one day having Watson Brake designated a State Park.
Mrs. Jones is survived by her children Amy Jo Jones, Bruce G. Jones and Maranda Jones Ragsdale (Dan) and three grandchildren Hilary Sant (Damian), Nicholas R. Slaughter and Isabella K. Bolayon
Memorials may be made in her honor to Our Lady of Fatima School Science Dept or Luna Methodist Cemetery Fund.
Griffin Funeral Home
West Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on Sept. 26, 2019