1940 - 2020
Columbia - A celebration of the life of Regina Edythe Kirk Franklin will be on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 2 PM at Riser Funeral Home, Columbia. The visitation will be at the funeral home on Friday, February 14 from 5 PM until 8 PM. She will be laid to rest at Welcome Home Cemetery, Grayson, LA following the services on Saturday.

Those left to cherish her memory include her beloved children: Charlie Franklin, Debbie Volentine (Hershel) and Raymond Franklin II; her grandchildren: Tasha Robertson (Rance), Dustin Volentine (Amanda), Logan Volentine (Robin) and Casey Franklin (Shelby); her great-grandchildren: Camryn and Nolan Volentine and Parker Robertson; her brother, W. C. Kirk, Jr. (Ruth) and brother-in-law, Wayne Franklin.

Regina was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Regina was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Published in The News Star from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
Inform family & friends of Regina's passing.
