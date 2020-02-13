|
|
Regina Franklin
Columbia - A celebration of the life of Regina Edythe Kirk Franklin will be on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 2 PM at Riser Funeral Home, Columbia. The visitation will be at the funeral home on Friday, February 14 from 5 PM until 8 PM. She will be laid to rest at Welcome Home Cemetery, Grayson, LA following the services on Saturday.
Regina was born September 12, 1940 at Clarks, LA and passed peacefully to her heavenly home on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at the Haven Nursing Center, Columbia, LA. She was an artist, homemaker, and entrepreneur having owned Bits and Pieces for several years. She loved art and you have probably seen some of her work around the town. Regina is preceded in death by the love of her life, Raymond A. Franklin; her parents, W. C. Kirk, Sr. and Edythe Tarver Kirk, and her infant daughter, Regina Ann.
Those left to cherish her memory include her beloved children: Charlie Franklin, Debbie Volentine (Hershel) and Raymond Franklin II; her grandchildren: Tasha Robertson (Rance), Dustin Volentine (Amanda), Logan Volentine (Robin) and Casey Franklin (Shelby); her great-grandchildren: Camryn and Nolan Volentine and Parker Robertson; her brother, W. C. Kirk, Jr. (Ruth) and brother-in-law, Wayne Franklin.
Regina was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Riser and Son Funeral Home, Columbia
Published in The News Star from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020