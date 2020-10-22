Renee Skains "NayNay" Allen
Downsville - Sometimes we are fortunate enough in life for our paths to cross with someone who illuminates the finer aspects of our existence. Everyone who knew Renee was honored with this gift. A master of absolutely awful puns whose generosity knew no bounds, Renee touched the lives of those around her with a gentle hand. She was quick to both recognize and encourage the good in those around her, and she was always ready to lend an ear, an arm, or anything else she had to offer to someone in need. Selflessness was not just a part of who she was, but an embodiment of her life.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 24 years, Jimmie Max Allen, her beloved son James Jeffrey "J.J." Allen, and her brother De Wayne Skains. She is survived by her cherished daughters Varonica Renee and husband Frank Price of Mars Hill, NC, Marcy Lou Allen of Monroe, LA, Carol Lynn and husband Brent Shuff of Calhoun, LA; sisters Marla Faye Truelove and Edie Festavan and husband Ronnie; brothers Robert Lee Skains, Jr. and wife Susan, and Richard Kent Skains and wife Nancy; grandchildren Shelby Allen, Ariel Price, Tyler Price, Claire Bair, Jordan Nielsen and Logan Nielsen; special friends Janet Albritton, Frances Albritton, Will Power and Murphy Law; and countless others who were blessed to call her a part of their lives.
Her funeral will be held at Mr. Ararat Baptist Church in Downsville, LA on Saturday, October 24, 2020 beginning at 2:00 pm. The service will be officiated by Brother Bobby Kranz and Brother Kenneth Halley. Visitation will also take place at Mt. Ararat Baptist Church beginning at 12:30 pm. Though Renee had many people who were a special part of her life, her pallbearers will be Brady Skains, Joey Skains, Randy Antley, Chris Kelley, Trey Patton, Kenny Wayne Patton, Scotty Ringo, Chris Allen, and Todd Eppinette.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any memories of Nay be shared, and should any additional outward showing of sympathy be desired, that donations be made to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation.
Online condolences may be left at www.farrarfuneralhomeonline.com
Farrar Funeral Home
Farmerville, La.