Reubin Austin Simmons
Reubin Austin Simmons

West Monroe - Funeral services for Reubin Austin Simmons will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Ridge Avenue Baptist Church with Dr. Jim Wolfe officiating West Monroe. Interment will follow at Hasley Cemetery, West Monroe. Visitation will be held Friday, October 9, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe.

Reubin was born August 8, 1927 in Homer, LA and passed away on October 2, 2020 in West Monroe, LA at the age of 93. Reubin graduated from Neville High School where he played football. He then enlisted in the United States Navy and served on the Horace H. Bass during World War II. After being discharged from the Navy he came home married the love of his life Mary Jo Shaver. He started his work career as a bookkeeper for the Biedenharn Candy Company. In January of 1952 he opened Simmons Exon and operated it until January of 1982. His daughter and son-in-law then operated the business until October 2015. Reubin was also an entrepreneur and became involved in several business ventures. He was also a member of Ridge Avenue Baptist Church.

Reubin enjoyed traveling in his motor home with his wife, flying his airplane, riding his Harley, fishing and hunting. During his younger years he would duck hunt every day of the duck season except Sunday. He also enjoyed spending time at his camp on Lake Bruin. Reubin was a member of the Camel Riders, Shriner and 32nd degree Mason. He loved God and his family. Reubin was preceded in death by his wife Mary Jo Shaver Simmons, his parents Fannie Choate Simmons and Willie Albert Simmons; three brothers Willie Leon, Jack Cole and Bobby Lee Simmons and one double first cousin Bobby June Simmons.

Reubin is survived by his daughter Donna Simmons Jones (Freddie) and Jane Ashley Simmons; granddaughter Catherine Jones Clinkscales (Brad), great-grandchildren Cain Austin Clinkscales, Callie Ava Clinkscales and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Pat Simmons, Michael Simmons, Tim Simmons, Ryan Simmons, Michael Jones and Ivan Rogers.

Honorary pallbearers will be David Simmons and Sonny Bumgardner.

Memorials may be made to Arco 901 N 4th Street Monroe, LA 71201 and Louisiana Baptist Children's Home P.O. Box 4196 Monroe, LA

Due to COVID-19 the family request you wear a mask.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com




Published in The News Star from Oct. 6 to Oct. 10, 2020.
