Richard Lane Rogers
West Monroe - The Family of Richard Lane Rogers, 77, of West Monroe, LA will gather with friends for a Celebration of his Life on May 8, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. at the West Monroe Civitan Club, 144 Aulds Road West Monroe, LA.
Mr. Richard was born on February 6, 1942 in Monroe, LA and passed away on May 3, 2019. He owned Cotton States Mobile Homes, Cheniere Properties and River City Mobile Homes. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and was a member of the West Monroe Civitans and also a member of the Louisiana Manufactured Housing Association.
Survivors include his three daughters, Kimberly Rogers Ferraro and husband, Hank, Krystal Rogers Bearden, and Kelly Rogers Quarles and husband, Michael; Grandchildren, Emerson Ferraro, Wyatt Bearden, Parker Bearden, Kerrigan Quarles, Ella Quarles, and Ruger Quarles; and brother, Dennis Rogers and wife, Cindy.
Memorials may be made to the West Monroe Civitan Club/ Smiles Park or the .
