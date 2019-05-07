Services
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
300 Mcmillian Rd
West Monroe, LA 71291
(318) 387-3333
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
West Monroe Civitan Club
144 Aulds Road
West Monroe, LA
Richard Lane Rogers


1942 - 2019
Richard Lane Rogers Obituary
Richard Lane Rogers

West Monroe - The Family of Richard Lane Rogers, 77, of West Monroe, LA will gather with friends for a Celebration of his Life on May 8, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. at the West Monroe Civitan Club, 144 Aulds Road West Monroe, LA.

Mr. Richard was born on February 6, 1942 in Monroe, LA and passed away on May 3, 2019. He owned Cotton States Mobile Homes, Cheniere Properties and River City Mobile Homes. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and was a member of the West Monroe Civitans and also a member of the Louisiana Manufactured Housing Association.

Survivors include his three daughters, Kimberly Rogers Ferraro and husband, Hank, Krystal Rogers Bearden, and Kelly Rogers Quarles and husband, Michael; Grandchildren, Emerson Ferraro, Wyatt Bearden, Parker Bearden, Kerrigan Quarles, Ella Quarles, and Ruger Quarles; and brother, Dennis Rogers and wife, Cindy.

Memorials may be made to the West Monroe Civitan Club/ Smiles Park or the .

Online Registry/ Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

West Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on May 7, 2019
