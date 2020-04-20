|
Richard Lee Campbell
West Monroe - A private family graveside services for Richard Lee Campbell will be held Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at the Mt. Vernon Baptist Church Cemetery Memorial Pavilion in West Monroe, LA with Dr. Randy Burdeaux officiating under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home of West Monroe, LA. Richard was born February 9, 1936 in Monroe, LA and passed away April 19, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Fred Lee and Bessie Hibbard Campbell, and his wife of 61 years, Elaine Beach Campbell. Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Betina C. "Tina" and husband, David "Bo" Wilkes of West Monroe, Lori C. and husband, Daniel "Danny" Saterfield of West Monroe, three grandsons, Tyler Lee and wife, Leslie Causey Saterfield of Ruston, LA, Jonathan Dean "Jonny" Saterfield of Baton Rouge, LA, and Connor Edward and wife, Paige Ward Wilkes of West Monroe, LA. One sister-in-law, Audrey Mock of Rincon, GA, one niece, Cathy Horne and husband, Roger Lenard of Rayville, LA, one nephew, Rev. Newton "Bo" Horne and wife, Frances of Ruston, LA and a host of family and friends. He married the love of his life Elaine on December 22, 1955 and made their home in Monroe, LA. They celebrated 61 years of marriage just prior to her death on January 16, 2017. Our daddy was a wonderful family man and will truly be missed by all. He was a loving and caring husband to our mother. He became a devoted caregiver for 29 years after she became seriously ill at the age of 51, just days after he retired. He was an amazing, loving father to their two daughters. He and Elaine spent their entire lives raising their daughters and taking care of their parents in their elderly years. They had numerous obstacles and hardships in their lives but believed in God to see them through. Richard was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church in West Monroe. Richard, also known as "Peck" or "Red" by some, retired from the Monroe Fire Department in the rank of District Chief in 1988, after 32 years of service. He was active in the Army National Guards, as a Sergeant where he served at Fort Chaffee in Fort Smith, AR during the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1961 - 1962. He was an avid hunter and fisherman until mother got sick. He was unable to continue and stayed home and cared for her as well as his elderly father. He began repairing and wrapped fishing rods, as well as made homemade spinner baits up until he developed Parkinson's Disease and Dementia. Richard loved the interaction with people, who would drop by for a visit or have a fishing rod to be repaired. He had quite a collection of old fishing lures which he loved to show to others. In his early years he played fast pitch soft ball and was known as one of the best pitchers in the State of Louisiana. The family would like to extend a special thanks to caregivers and friends, Connie Culpepper, Betty Kennedy and the entire staff at Stoneybrook Alzheimer Assisted Living for your genuine care and love for our daddy. We would also like to thank Amanda "Mandy" Waggoner, Cindy Smith, Tamiko Smith and Bro. Joe Rosales of Ascend Hospice for your genuine care and concern for daddy. Online Registry/Condolences:www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com Mulhearn Funeral Home
West Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020