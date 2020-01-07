|
|
Richard Troy Reeves
Monroe - Funeral services for Richard Troy Reeves, 81, of Monroe, LA, will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Eudora Baptist Church in Eudora, AR, with Rev. Jimmy Wallace and Reggie McDaniel officiating. Interment will follow at 2:30 PM, Graveside at Mulhearn Memorial Park, Monroe, LA. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at the church.
Mr. Reeves was born August 4, 1938, in Clarks, Louisiana, and passed away Monday, January 6, 2020, at Ridgecrest Community Care Center of a lengthy illness. Mr. Reeves is a veteran and served in the Army. He was a self-employed grocery merchant and later worked for Harps Grocery. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, Lion's Club, and of the Eudora Baptist Church. Friends say he had a BIG ole personality that arrived in a room sometimes WAY before he did.
Mr. Reeves was preceded in death by his parents; William and Willie Reeves, son; Michael Reeves, brothers; Curtis Reeves, Milton Reeves, and numerous other relatives.
Survivors include wife, Lois (Recy) Reeves; son, Richard Clayton Reeves (Dana) of Greenwood, AR; daughter-in-law, Cindy Reeves of Monroe, LA, granddaughters; Brittany Reeves Blaylock (Ian) of Monroe, LA, Courtney Reeves of Monroe, LA, Meredith Reeves and Sara Reeves, both of Greenwood, AR; great granddaughter, Claire Blaylock; sister, Ruth Oglethorpe (Todd) of Monroe, LA; brother, Wilbur Reeves (Diane) of Eudora, AR.
Pallbearers will be; Kyle Hill, Ryan Hill, Bob Brown, Adam Roberson, Reggie McDaniel, David Hampton and Ian Blaylock.
Memorials may be made to Eudora Baptist Church and the .
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020