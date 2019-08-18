|
|
Richard Wayne Statham
Calhoun - 08/19/1956-08/02/2019
Rick has joined his brother John, and parents Rodney and Earline in heaven. He leaves behind his wife Velma, children Lee, Britney, Kurt, Wesley, and brother Rod. He received an honorable discharge from the Navy in 1977. He was the father of four children. He loved the Lord and is greatly missed. Rick was a hardworking man. He loved the outdoors especially the bayous of NE Louisiana. A memorial service will be held at 1111 Hwy 80 East Calhoun 71225. August 19 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM.
Published in The News Star on Aug. 18, 2019