Services
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
1111 Hwy 80 East
Calhoun, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Statham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Wayne Statham


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Wayne Statham Obituary
Richard Wayne Statham

Calhoun - 08/19/1956-08/02/2019

Rick has joined his brother John, and parents Rodney and Earline in heaven. He leaves behind his wife Velma, children Lee, Britney, Kurt, Wesley, and brother Rod. He received an honorable discharge from the Navy in 1977. He was the father of four children. He loved the Lord and is greatly missed. Rick was a hardworking man. He loved the outdoors especially the bayous of NE Louisiana. A memorial service will be held at 1111 Hwy 80 East Calhoun 71225. August 19 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM.
Published in The News Star on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.