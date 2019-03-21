Services
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
300 Mcmillian Rd
West Monroe, LA 71291
(318) 387-3333
Rosary
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Edward's Catholic Church
175 Ambassador W. Lemell Drive
New Iberia, LA
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Edward's Catholic Church
175 Ambassador W. Lemell Drive
New Iberia, LA
Resources
West Monroe - It is with great sorrow that our family announces the passing of our beloved Ricky Johnson on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at the age of 60. He departed this life with his parents at his side.

He was the cherished son of Wilfred and Mary Johnson. He is also survived by his sisters, Delores J. Reid and Dinah Johnson-Gilliard; along with a host of nieces, great-nieces and great-nephews.

We invite Ricky's relations, friends and co-workers to celebrate his life at a memorial service. A mass will be held at St. Edward's Catholic Church, 175 Ambassador W. Lemell Drive, New Iberia, LA, on Saturday, March 23, at 11:00 A.M.

Recitation of the Holy Rosary begins at 9:30 A.M. at the church with eulogy and reflections commencing at 10:00 A.M.

Please feel free to offer condolences or memories of Ricky on the online guestbook: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

West Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on Mar. 21, 2019
