Ricky Johnson
West Monroe - It is with great sorrow that our family announces the passing of our beloved Ricky Johnson on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at the age of 60. He departed this life with his parents at his side.
He was the cherished son of Wilfred and Mary Johnson. He is also survived by his sisters, Delores J. Reid and Dinah Johnson-Gilliard; along with a host of nieces, great-nieces and great-nephews.
We invite Ricky's relations, friends and co-workers to celebrate his life at a memorial service. A mass will be held at St. Edward's Catholic Church, 175 Ambassador W. Lemell Drive, New Iberia, LA, on Saturday, March 23, at 11:00 A.M.
Recitation of the Holy Rosary begins at 9:30 A.M. at the church with eulogy and reflections commencing at 10:00 A.M.
