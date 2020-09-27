Riley Dale Sanderson
Calhoun - Riley Dale Sanderson, former teacher and football coach, farmer, rancher, and United States Army Veteran serving as a member of the Green Berets Special Forces Unit, passed away September 24, 2020, at his home in Calhoun, Louisiana. One of twelve children, he was born January 5, 1936, to Henry Matthew Sanderson and Nancy Prince Sanderson of Oak Grove, Louisiana.
He leaves behind his wife of 62 years, Hilda Lachney Sanderson and the following loved ones: Son, Dr. Matthew Dale Sanderson and wife, Merion of Monroe, LA; Daughter, Lora Lyn Sanderson Guirlando and husband, Tony of Calhoun, LA; six grandsons, Neal McKaskle Sanderson and wife, Lacy of Calhoun, LA, Ladd Matthew Sanderson and wife, Dr. Lauren Sanderson of Jackson, MS, Attorney Tyler John Riley Sanderson of New Orleans, LA, Marco Anthony Guirlando, Garrett Riley Guirlando, and Reid Matthew Guirlando all of Calhoun, LA; two granddaughters, McKenna Collen Sanderson and Sophee Leah Sanderson; two great grandchildren, Kaylyn Nicole Sanderson and Breaux Riley Sanderson of Calhoun, LA; two brothers, Jerry Matthew Sanderson of West Monroe, LA and Shelby Sanderson of Austin, TX; two sisters, Sandra Vailancourt of Houston, TX, and Irene Deavers of Galveston, TX; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Coach Sanderson is preceded in death by his son, Mark Riley Sanderson; daughter, Donna Marie Sanderson; five brothers, Nelson, Gerald, Henry, Elton and Basil; and two sisters, Irma Jean and Maenell.
Graveside services were held at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Calhoun, LA. Former student and family friend, Nelson Lively officiated the private ceremony.
