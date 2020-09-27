1/2
Riley Dale Sanderson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Riley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Riley Dale Sanderson

Calhoun - Riley Dale Sanderson, former teacher and football coach, farmer, rancher, and United States Army Veteran serving as a member of the Green Berets Special Forces Unit, passed away September 24, 2020, at his home in Calhoun, Louisiana. One of twelve children, he was born January 5, 1936, to Henry Matthew Sanderson and Nancy Prince Sanderson of Oak Grove, Louisiana.

He leaves behind his wife of 62 years, Hilda Lachney Sanderson and the following loved ones: Son, Dr. Matthew Dale Sanderson and wife, Merion of Monroe, LA; Daughter, Lora Lyn Sanderson Guirlando and husband, Tony of Calhoun, LA; six grandsons, Neal McKaskle Sanderson and wife, Lacy of Calhoun, LA, Ladd Matthew Sanderson and wife, Dr. Lauren Sanderson of Jackson, MS, Attorney Tyler John Riley Sanderson of New Orleans, LA, Marco Anthony Guirlando, Garrett Riley Guirlando, and Reid Matthew Guirlando all of Calhoun, LA; two granddaughters, McKenna Collen Sanderson and Sophee Leah Sanderson; two great grandchildren, Kaylyn Nicole Sanderson and Breaux Riley Sanderson of Calhoun, LA; two brothers, Jerry Matthew Sanderson of West Monroe, LA and Shelby Sanderson of Austin, TX; two sisters, Sandra Vailancourt of Houston, TX, and Irene Deavers of Galveston, TX; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Coach Sanderson is preceded in death by his son, Mark Riley Sanderson; daughter, Donna Marie Sanderson; five brothers, Nelson, Gerald, Henry, Elton and Basil; and two sisters, Irma Jean and Maenell.

Graveside services were held at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Calhoun, LA. Former student and family friend, Nelson Lively officiated the private ceremony.

Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

West Monroe, LA




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Star from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
300 Mcmillian Rd
West Monroe, LA 71291
(318) 387-3333
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved