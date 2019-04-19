|
Rita McCann
Monroe - Memorial services for Rita Gunn McCann, 88, of Monroe, will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Graceminster Presbyterian Church with Reverends Bruce Rux and John Mabray officiating. Visitation will be at the church sanctuary on Friday, April 19 from 4:00-6:00 PM. Following the service on Saturday, a visitation and reception will be held in the Thomas R. McCann Fellowship Hall at the church. Private interment will be held at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. Services are under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Road, Monroe.
Mrs. McCann passed away at her daughter's home in Monroe on April 18, 2019. She was born on July 20, 1930, in Lena, Mississippi. As a young lady she moved to Monroe to live with her sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Lamar Moore, both now deceased. Mrs. McCann worked in the Monroe office of orthopedic surgeon Dr. A. R. Altenberg for over 30 years until his retirement. She was a quiet companion to her husband and over the years accompanied him on world travels and to many Northeast Louisiana University (now University of Louisiana at Monroe) football and basketball games. She continued to listen to ULM football and basketball games on the radio for the remainder of her life. Mrs. McCann loved to cook, and many University sports teams received batches of cookies and church events were blessed by her cooking. She was a founding member of Graceminster Presbyterian Church, which was the center of her social life.
Mrs. McCann was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Thomas Ralph McCann; as well as her parents, Robert Emmett Gunn and Minnie Moore Gunn (while she was a still a teenager); two brothers and four sisters. Mrs. McCann is survived by one daughter, Mary Linda McCann of Monroe; and three generations of nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Graceminster Presbyterian Church, 6980 Hwy 165 North, Monroe, LA 71203, or to a .
