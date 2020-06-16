Rita Nedra Dickerson DeFreese
Bastrop - Graveside funeral services celebrating the life of Rita Nedra Dickerson DeFreese will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Concord Memorial Cemetery at Concord Methodist Church at Chatham, Louisiana with Pastor Russell Rose officiating. Services will be under the direction of Cox Funeral Home of Bastrop.
Rita, also deemed Nedra by friends and family members, was born July 7, 1932 at Chatham, Louisiana. She passed away peacefully on July 15, 2020 at the Oak Woods of Mer Rouge at Mer Rouge, Louisiana. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Bastrop.
She is survived by her son Reginald DeFreese, Jr., and his wife Diane DeFreese; granddaughters, Lauren Hay and husband Bryan Hay, Celeste Allen, Julie Young and husband Marc Young, Aimee Socha and husband Stan Socha; great-granddaughters Abby Allen, Madeline Galland, Mia Sallinger, Harper Hay, Ann Marie Chaney, Audrey Cooper, and Jane Socha; great-grandsons Joseph Allen and George Socha; and numerous other family members from the DeFreese, Dickerson, and Conn families.
She is preceded in death by her parents Jesse and Omega Dickerson, husband Reginald DeFreese, Sr., son Michael Glen DeFreese, brother Weldon Dickerson and wife Alma, and a sister and brother who died as children.
Nedra was a person who believed in God for her inner strength and sustenance. She worked ceaselessly for many years taking care of seniors at the Oak Woods Nursing Home as a nurse. She never stopped loving the profession of nursing and healthcare. Nedra did her best to instill in others the desire to help other people and to believe in life everlasting through Jesus Christ. She was a powerful prayer maker, but never judged people, and lived her life according to the Golden Rule of "Love thy neighbor as yourself." She was a poet for most of her adult life and wrote many pieces relating to the memory of old times, individual people, or events of interest that happened. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Honorary pallbearers are her many nephews, grand nephews, and surviving members of Bastrop's First Baptist Church Senior Sunday School Class.
The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Dr. Mike Smith, the caring Sunday School Class of Seniors at First Baptist Church, the hospice staff at Legacy Hospice of Monroe, and the caring staff of Oak Woods of Mer Rouge, Louisiana. In lieu of flowers, the family request that planned memorials be made to cancer research. www.coxfuneral.com
Published in The News Star from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.