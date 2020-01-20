Services
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
2308 Sterlington Rd
Monroe, LA 71203
(318) 323-0505
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita O. Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita O. Jones Obituary
Rita O. Jones

Crossett, AR - Funeral services celebrating the life of Rita O. Jones, 73, of Crossett, AR will be held at 2:00 P.M. Thursday January 23, 2020 in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe, LA with Rev. Donnie Dubois officiating. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, LA.

Mrs. Jones died January 18, 2020 in Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff, Arkansas

Mrs. Jones was retired as a sales consultant with Neiman Marcus and Estee Lauder.

She was a member of the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews.

Survivors: husband of 53 years, Mr. Al Jones; Son, Chris Jones and his wife, Leslie; her granddaughter, Savannah Jones; brother, Thomas Glenn Childers and several nephews.

Pallbearers will be Tab, Brian, Richard, Heath and Hunter Childers, Charles Jones, Jerry Jones, and Thomas Roy Swan

Visitation will be from Noon until service time Thursday at Mulhearn Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews.

Online Registry/Condolences:

www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -