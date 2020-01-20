|
Rita O. Jones
Crossett, AR - Funeral services celebrating the life of Rita O. Jones, 73, of Crossett, AR will be held at 2:00 P.M. Thursday January 23, 2020 in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe, LA with Rev. Donnie Dubois officiating. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, LA.
Mrs. Jones died January 18, 2020 in Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff, Arkansas
Mrs. Jones was retired as a sales consultant with Neiman Marcus and Estee Lauder.
She was a member of the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews.
Survivors: husband of 53 years, Mr. Al Jones; Son, Chris Jones and his wife, Leslie; her granddaughter, Savannah Jones; brother, Thomas Glenn Childers and several nephews.
Pallbearers will be Tab, Brian, Richard, Heath and Hunter Childers, Charles Jones, Jerry Jones, and Thomas Roy Swan
Visitation will be from Noon until service time Thursday at Mulhearn Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews.
Mulhearn Funeral Home
Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020