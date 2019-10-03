Services
Brown-Holley Funeral Home Llc
603 Francis St
Rayville, LA 71269
(318) 728-4167
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Redeemer
Monroe, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rob Maddox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Rob Maddox


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Rob Maddox Obituary
Dr. Rob Maddox

Start, LA - Memorial services for Dr. Rob Maddox, 57, of Rayville, LA will be held at 10:00 AM, Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Church of the Redeemer, in Monroe, LA with Rev. Steve Wilkins officiating.

Dr. Rob was born May 15, 1962 in Baltimore, MD and passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019 in Monroe, LA. He is preceded in death by his son, Tristan Maddox; mother, Dorothy Maddox.

Survivors include his wife of 26 years, Tara Maddox of Start, LA; children, Shelby Maddox and wife, Grace, Rachael Nance and husband, Ben, Jackson Maddox and wife, Catherine, Gareth Maddox, Bronwen Maddox, and Jude Maddox all of Start, LA; grandchildren, Shelby Eric Maddox and Gwenhwyfar Maddox; sister, Janet Furman and husband, Stephen; brother, Gene Maddox, Steve Maddox and wife, Suzanne and Daniel Maddox; father, Richard Dale Maddox; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Shelby Maddox, Jackson Maddox, Gareth Maddox, Jude Maddox, Ben Nance and Aaron Booth.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to

Peru Mission U.S.A.

P.O. Box 25912

Greenville, SC. 29616

Perumission.org
Published in The News Star on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rob's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now