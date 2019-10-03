|
|
Dr. Rob Maddox
Start, LA - Memorial services for Dr. Rob Maddox, 57, of Rayville, LA will be held at 10:00 AM, Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Church of the Redeemer, in Monroe, LA with Rev. Steve Wilkins officiating.
Dr. Rob was born May 15, 1962 in Baltimore, MD and passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019 in Monroe, LA. He is preceded in death by his son, Tristan Maddox; mother, Dorothy Maddox.
Survivors include his wife of 26 years, Tara Maddox of Start, LA; children, Shelby Maddox and wife, Grace, Rachael Nance and husband, Ben, Jackson Maddox and wife, Catherine, Gareth Maddox, Bronwen Maddox, and Jude Maddox all of Start, LA; grandchildren, Shelby Eric Maddox and Gwenhwyfar Maddox; sister, Janet Furman and husband, Stephen; brother, Gene Maddox, Steve Maddox and wife, Suzanne and Daniel Maddox; father, Richard Dale Maddox; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Shelby Maddox, Jackson Maddox, Gareth Maddox, Jude Maddox, Ben Nance and Aaron Booth.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to
Peru Mission U.S.A.
P.O. Box 25912
Greenville, SC. 29616
Perumission.org
Published in The News Star on Oct. 3, 2019