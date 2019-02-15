Services
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
1321 N. 7th St
West Monroe, LA 71291
(318) 323-9614
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
1321 N. 7th St
West Monroe, LA 71291
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
New Chapel Hill Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Robby Price
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robby J. Price

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robby J. Price Obituary
Robby J. Price

West Monroe - Funeral services for Robby J. Price, 38, of West Monroe will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, February 16, 2019 at New Chapel Hill Baptist Church. Pastor Marty Black will officiate. Interment will follow at Colvin Cemetery, Dubach, LA. Visitation will be held Friday, February 15, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com

Kilpatrick Funeral Home

West Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kilpatrick Funeral Home
Download Now