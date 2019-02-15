|
Robby J. Price
West Monroe - Funeral services for Robby J. Price, 38, of West Monroe will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, February 16, 2019 at New Chapel Hill Baptist Church. Pastor Marty Black will officiate. Interment will follow at Colvin Cemetery, Dubach, LA. Visitation will be held Friday, February 15, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe.
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
West Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on Feb. 15, 2019