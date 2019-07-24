Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Robert Alan "Bob" Anderson


1956 - 2019
Robert Alan "Bob" Anderson Obituary
Robert Alan "Bob" Anderson

West Monroe - Funeral Services for Robert Alan "Bob" Anderson, 62, of West Monroe, LA, will be held at 10:00 A.M., Thursday, July 25, 2019, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe with Rev. Gordon "Skip" Dean officiating. Interment will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Calhoun, LA.

Bob was born to Robert and Dorothy Anderson on December 27, 1956 and passed from this life on July 18, 2019. He graduated from West Monroe High School in 1975 and attended NLU briefly. Over the years, he worked as a mechanic, a caregiver and a groundskeeper - then his simple life was cut short.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Anderson.

Survivors include his wife of almost 29 years, Sharon Ellis Anderson; son, Robert David Anderson and his son Mason; son, Richard Wade Anderson; his father, William Robert "Bob" Anderson; sister, Debby Hutton and husband Bill and her sons Chris and Corey Young; brother, Steve Anderson and his wife Shay and their children Ty and Alli; brother-in-law, David Ellis and his son Colten; and his great nieces and great nephew.

Pallbearers will be Steve Anderson, David Ellis, Ed Valot, Chris Young, Corey Young and Clay Robertson.

Honorary Pallbearers will be William R. Anderson, David Ellis, Bill Hutton, Ty Anderson and Greg Romano.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M., Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe.

Memorials may be made to the .

Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Published in The News Star on July 24, 2019
