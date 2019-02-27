Robert Allen (Bob) Lee



West Monroe - The people of Ouachita Parish, and many widespread others lost a good friend on February 23, 2019. Robert Allen (Bob) Lee, a rich and generous life; Bob passed away peacefully in his wife's presence in their home. Bob was born December 31, 1942 in Mansfield, Louisiana to Allen W. Lee and Myrth Strickland Lee.



Bob graduated from Northeast Louisiana State College with a BA in Journalism in August 1967. While attending Northeast majoring in journalism, Bob was a reporter for Monroe Morning World. He received his JD from Tulane University in May 1971, and was faithful to his beloved practice of law for 48 years. Bob was honored to serve as an Executive Member of the Louisiana State Bar Association Committee on Alcohol and Drug Abuse and was listed with the Association of Trial Lawyers of American and the American Bar Association with pride. To say Bob Lee was an avid outdoorsman is a gross understatement, his love of nature and his desire to teach and help others to hunt will be a part of his legacy for many years to come.



Bob is survived by his wife of 15 years, Elizabeth Knope Lee; daughter, Carolyn Lee Allen (Guthrie H.); son, James Benton Lee; mother of his children, Susan Benton Lee; grandchildren, Avery, India, Taylor and McKenize; great grandchild, Kylie Caldwell; brothers, Richard Lee (Sandy), Roger Lee (Robin) and Charles Lee (Naomi); and several nieces and nephews.



There will be a celebration of Bob Lee's life from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2019 at Kilpatrick Funeral Home- West Monroe. A service of remembrance will begin at 6:00 p.m. with his family and friends reminiscing about his life. The family has asked if you would like to share a 3 to 5 minute favorite memory or story about Bob Lee's life, you will be welcome to do so.



A special thanks to his loyal secretary of 32 years, Myra Wright for all the many years of her dedication and to Jason Waldrop for his faithful care and generosity of spirit.



Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com



Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe Published in The News Star on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary