|
|
Robert Alton "Buddy" Fairchild
Transylvania, LA - TRANSYLVANIA, LA - Funeral services for Robert Alton "Buddy" Fairchild, age 80 of Transylvania, Louisiana will be held at 2 PM on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Transylvania Baptist Church in Transylvania, Louisiana.
Reverends Jeff Eagles and Bill Bearden will officiate.
Internment will follow in Providence Memorial Cemetery in Lake Providence, Louisiana.
Services are under the direction of Cox Funeral Homes of Lake Providence.
A time of visitation will be held from 5 to 7 PM on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Cox Funeral Home, 208 North Hood Street in Lake Providence, Louisiana.
Buddy passed away of Monday, June 3, 2019 at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson, Mississippi.
Buddy was a longtime resident of Transylvania where he was a member of the Transylvania Baptist Church. He was a retired cotton farmer and ginner. Buddy raised many crops over the years, but his pride was the family he raised with Pat, his wife of 60 years. He was affectionately known as Bud Bud by his grandchildren and many closest to him. He was an owner and director of Transylvania Gin. He served as a director of Hollybrook Warehoue, Planter's Oil Mill and Agricredit. He was a member of Southern Cotton Ginners Association. He served on the Briarfield Academy Board. He was a small town southern man who was known for his generosity, graciousness and kindness. He was the secret Santa to many children through the years. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert Lee Fairchild and Birdie Beatrice Fortenberry Fairchild; brother, Hulon Fairchild and brother-in-law, LaBane Clement.
Buddy is survived by his wife, Pat W. Fairchild of Transylvania, Louisiana; daughter and son-in-law, Janet Fairchild Milner and Matt Milner of Houston, Texas; daughter, Karen Fairchild Lensing of Transylvania, Louisiana; son, Robert Alton "Rob" Fairchild of Transylvania, Louisiana; grandson, Blaine Milner (Ginie) of Austin, Texas; grandson, Matthew MIlner of Houston, Texas; grandson, Bert Lensing (Ashley) of Lake Providence, Louisiana; grandson, Dr. Gabe Lensing (Emma) of Madison, Mississippi; 3 great grandchildren: James Milner, Ethan Milner and Olivia Lensing; brother, Ricky Fairchild (Susan) of Transylvania, Louisiana; sister, Jeanette Clement of Lake Providence, Louisiana; sister, Patsy Deal (Philip) of Monroe, Louisiana; sister, Linda Sevier (Mike) of Tallulah, Louisiana; and sister-in-law, Shirley Fairchild of Transylvania, Louisiana.
Pallbearers are: Blaine Milner, Matthew Milner, Bert Lensing, Dr. Gabe Lensing, Ray Fairchild, Jim Fairchild, Lee Fairchild and Aaron Bayles.
Honorary Pallbearers are: Philip Deal, Mike Sevier, Tony Gibson, Wallace Oliver, Dalton Fortenberry, Randy Dukes, Donald Gregory and Jimmy Stuart.
Memorials may be made to Transylvania Baptist Church, P. O. Box 7, Transylvania, LA 71286.
Published in The News Star on June 6, 2019