Riser Funeral Home- Columbia
7131 Hwy 165 PO Box 57
Columbia, LA 71418
318-649-2311
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Columbia Heights Baptist Church
Columbia, LA
View Map
Robert Bennett Obituary
Robert Bennett

- - Robert Bennett, a loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully at home on May 25, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday May 29, 2019, at Columbia Heights Baptist Church, Columbia, LA, with Bro. Warren Maxwell officiating. Interment will follow at Burroughs Garden of Memories Cemetary in Columbia. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Tuesday at Risers Funeral Home.

Robert is survived by his wife of 58 years, Laverne Bennett; sons, Kevin (Sandra), Shannon (Vicki); grandchildren, Kaleb (Bridgette), Ashton (Heath), Summer, Zach (Lauren), Morgan (Chris) and Trace; great-grandchildren, Abram, Jude, Elijah, Finley, Olivia, Macey, Nate, Drake, and Emeryson.

Robert is preceded in death by his parents, Felix and Laura Elizabeth Bennett; brothers, A.J. and Joe Bennett; and sisters, Mildred Lively and Louise Mills.

Robert was born on May 26, 1936, in Columbia, LA. Robert loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them. He had a great sense of humor.

Pallbearers will be Kaleb Bennett, Zach Bennett, Trace Bennett, Vernon McMillan, Waymon Calhoun and Bob Wallace.
Published in The News Star on May 28, 2019
