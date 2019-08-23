Services
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
300 Mcmillian Rd
West Monroe, LA 71291
(318) 387-3333
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Robert "Bobby" Greer


1932 - 2019
Robert "Bobby" Greer Obituary
Robert "Bobby" Greer

Eros - Memorial Services Celebrating the Life of Mr. Robert "Bobby" Greer, 86, of Eros, LA, will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, August 24, 2019, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home West Monroe, LA, with Rev. Terry Waggoner and Rev. John Austin officiating.

Mr. Greer was born on December 2, 1932 and passed away on August 18, 2019. He was born and raised in Eros, LA. Mr. Greer graduated from NLU in 1954 and he served in the United States Army.

He was a Juvenile Probation and Parole Officer for the state for 30 years, before retiring and was Assistant Superintendent of the Louisiana Methodist Children's Home in Ruston. He was also a Real Estate Agent. Mr. Greer was a member of Cowboy Church, Chatham United Methodist Church, Dalley Masonic Lodge, Sons of the Confederacy, NRA, LA Cattlemen's Association, and Caney Lake Watershed and Trail Ride Ministries. But above all, he was an awesome grandfather, loved God, loved people and lived life well.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Willard "Bill" Greer and Amy Bunn Greer; and brother, Charles "Bud" Greer.

Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Elaine Greer; children, Bruce Greer and wife Jerri, and Amy Winegeart and husband Youral; grandchildren, Mallory Lillo, Levi Winegeart, George Winegeart, Jennifer Winegeart and Cooper Greer; sister, Sidney Waller; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. until service time on Saturday.

Memorials may be made to the or to the Rolling Hills Ministries.

Online Registry/ Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Published in The News Star on Aug. 23, 2019
