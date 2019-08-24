|
Robert Humble
Quitman - Robert Perkins "Bob" Humble, our beloved daddy and granddaddy, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Christus Health Hospital in Shreveport, Louisiana, while surrounded by his family. He was 87 years old at the time of his death.
A celebration of the life of Bob Humble will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Monday, August 26, 2019, at the First Baptist Church in Jonesboro, Louisiana. Bro. Stuart Toms and Bro. Brian McAllister will officiate. Following the service, internment will be at Calhoun Cemetery in Calhoun, Louisiana. Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, August 25, 2019, from 4:30 to 8:00 P.M. in the chapel at Edmonds Funeral Home in Jonesboro, Louisiana. Services are under the direction of Edmonds Funeral Home of Jonesboro.
Bob was born to Jacob C. and Sallie Scales Humble on October 28, 1931, in Calhoun, Louisiana. His wife of 64 years, Ronznana Anderson Humble, preceded him in death. He is survived by three children - Dr. Robert Lee Humble and wife Gail of Monroe, Louisiana; Laura Humble Culpepper and husband Todd of Quitman, Louisiana; and Dr. Larry Jacob Humble of Quitman, Louisiana.
Bob's family was the pride of his life. He cherished the times he spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They are Dr. Robert Choyce Humble, wife Kaity, and their children West and Dylan of Missoula, Montana; William Lee Humble, wife Jessie, and their children Evie Belle and Thomas of Madison, Mississippi; Alicia Christine Humble of Salt Lake City, Utah; Kevin Gordon of Dallas, Texas and Noah Gordon of Kapell, Texas; Sallie Denese Fenn, husband Anthony, and their children Addison and Allie of Quitman, Louisiana; Syble Danielle Deal, husband Brian and their children Cam and Cali of Quitman, Louisiana.
Bob is also survived by his brother William J. "Bill" Humble of Calhoun, Louisiana, a sister-in-law Syble Humble of Calhoun, Louisiana, and a brother- and sister-in-law Bobby and Joyce Anderson of Orlando, Florida. Bob also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents Jacob C. and Sallie Humble; his maternal grandparents James and Sallie Scales; his paternal grandparents Thomas Jefferson and Emily Humble; his brother Thomas Humble and wife Doris; his brother Jake Humble; his sister Eleanor Poole and husband Oscar; his sister Mary Alice "Bitsy" Vardeman and husband Alex; his sister Betty Humble; and his sister-in-law Jane Humble.
Bob graduated from Calhoun High School in 1950. Like many others during that time, he enlisted in the U.S. Army. During his service while stationed at Ft. Rucker Army Base near Enterprise, Alabama, he met Ronznana, the love of his life. After his discharge, they married in Enterprise, Alabama, in September of 1954. They moved back to Calhoun, and he entered Louisiana Tech University on the GI Bill. While at Louisiana Tech, he was a pitcher for the Bulldogs baseball team. Upon graduation from Louisiana Tech, he accepted a teaching and coaching position in DeSoto Parish at Stonewall High School. He and his family remained there until the summer of 1960 when he accepted a teaching and coaching position at Quitman High School. After a few years, he became the principal of Quitman High School for ten years. During this time, he had also acquired his Masters +30 from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He later accepted a position at the Jackson Parish School Board as the Jackson Parish Secondary Supervisor, where he served until his retirement in 1986. He served as an alderman and mayor for the Village of Quitman from 1978 to 1986. In 1986, he was elected as District 1 School Board Member for Jackson Parish and served through 1994.
At 12 years of age, Bob lost his father to a stroke. This loss led to his deep conviction to serve the needs of children and their families. With the support of his dear mother and older brothers and sisters, he was able to fulfill his desire to serve others. Through this service he exemplified love, respect and compassion for all, which was enhanced by an extraordinary work ethic. His passion and commitment for education was evidenced by his questioning of those he met for the first time, "Where did you graduate from high school?"
Bob's love and devotion to his family also extended to many friends. Hobbies that gave him much pleasure were traveling with family and dear friends Odis and Shelba Walsworth and A.W. and Diane McDonald. In his latter years, Bob and Ronznana enjoyed many trips with their children and grandchildren. He was also an avid outdoorsman with an extreme love and appreciation for nature. Later in life, he indulged in his outdoor hobby of backyard bird-watching. He also spent numerous hours reading, keeping up with current events and watching sports.
Bob was blessed with a group of wonderful in-home sitters, who became family. It was because of the sitters' love and devotion to our dad that he was able to stay at home. Over the years the family has been blessed to have had Beverly Watkins, Pam Jack, CeCe Scruggs Dean, Joyce Young, Marilyn "Punkin" Coleman, Linda Kirkendoll, Deborah Kay Criss, Shae Watkins, Crystell Moore, Jasmine Burks, Angela Jones, Mary Phillips, Mary Ellis, Linda Corbitt and Janice Howell to assist with in-home care.
Serving the family as pallbearers will be Dr. Robert C. Humble, William L. Humble, Kevin Gordon, Brian Deal, Cam Deal, Anthony Fenn, Tommy Humble, Barry Humble, Robby Vardeman, Jeff Humble, Jim Humble and Lyndon Poole. Honorary pallbearers are special friends Odis Walsworth, A. W. McDonald, Kenneth Pardue, Dwight Lamkin, Kenneth (Zero) Brown, Bobby Stone and Frank Kelley.
Published in The News Star on Aug. 24, 2019