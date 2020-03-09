Services
Golden Funeral Home - Bastrop
2016 East Madison Avenue (Highway 165 N.)
Bastrop, LA 71220
318-281-3171
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Golden Funeral Home - Bastrop
2016 East Madison Avenue (Highway 165 N.)
Bastrop, LA 71220
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
Golden Funeral Home - Bastrop
2016 East Madison Avenue (Highway 165 N.)
Bastrop, LA 71220
Bastrop - Funeral services for Mr. Robert J. McDonald, age 98, are scheduled for 10 AM Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Golden Funeral Home with Rev. Britt Dupree officiating. Interment will follow in Christ Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 PM until 7 PM Wednesday, March 11 at Goldens.

Mr. McDonald, a retired head operating electrician for International Paper Co., passed away March 7, 2020. He was a member of Central Missionary Baptist Church and a decorated sergeant of the United States Army who served during World War II. He and his company landed in Saint-Lo, France and pushed through to Germany under General George Patton's command. After his service in the Army, he began work at International Paper where he retired. He served as scout master for 38 years in the Bastrop Boy Scouts Troop #3. He was a valued member of the Mt. Gerzim Masonic Lodge and numerous other masonic bodies including Sunny South Eastern Star. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to travel but his true love was his family.

He is survived by his daughter, Robbie Niegowski and husband Denis of South Carolina; sons, James E. McDonald and wife Helen of South Carolina, Bruce McDonald and wife Barbara of Georgia; five grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Mr. McDonald is preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia A. Taylor McDonald; parents, Asa Hawthorne and Annie Laura Robertson McDonald; four brothers; four sisters; one granddaughter; and two great grandchildren.

The Masons will serve as Mr. Robert's pallbearers.
Published in The News Star from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020
