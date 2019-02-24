|
|
Robert James "Bob" Poche
West Monroe - A funeral mass celebrating the life of Mr. Robert James (Bob) Poche, 89, of West Monroe, LA will be held at 10:30 AM Monday, February 25, 2019, at St. Paschal's Catholic Church in West Monroe, LA with Father Pat Madden officiating. Interment will follow in Halsey/St. Paschal's Catholic Cemetery, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe, LA.
Mr. Poche was born in Port Arthur, TX on November 17, 1929 and died February 22, 2019 at his home in West Monroe, LA surrounded by his family.
Mr. Poche was a longtime member of St. Paschal's Catholic Church and St. Lucy's of Hodge, LA where he served in numerous capacities. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council # 3642, the Jaycees and the Lions Club. He loved his community, but nothing like the love he had for his family.
He began his career with A&P Grocery stores as a bag boy while in high school and worked his way through the ranks to district manager. He came to West Monroe in 1962 to open the new A&P store on Cypress Street. One of his fondest memories was being known by the neighborhood children as "Mr. A&P". After 47 years of service, he retired to his lake house on Caney Lake with Fran, the love of his life.
He was preceded in death by his son, Raymond Poche; daughter Leslie Poche-Jones; and his parents Kelly John and Lelia Poche.
He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Fran A. Poche; children, Robert Poche and wife, Beth; Richard Poche and wife, Lenelda; Lisa Evans and husband, Keith; Lori Savoie and husband, Butch; and Lydia Maxwell and husband, James; Sister, Elaine Hignett White and husband, Steve; 19 Grandchildren and 29 Great Grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Bart Poche, Michael Poche, Seth Poche, Damion Cummins, Daniel Cummins, David Poche, Ryan Etier, Austin Etier, and Trey Maxwell.
Visitation will be from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. Sunday, with a rosary and personal video to follow at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe, LA.
Memorials may be made to .
