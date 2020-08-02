Robert "Bob" Joseph Mills
Monroe - Private Family Funeral Services for Mr. Robert "Bob" Joseph Mills, 84, of Monroe, LA, will be held Wednesday, August 5, 2020, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe, LA, with Rev. R.B. Moore officiating. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, LA. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe, LA.
Mr. Mills was born January 20, 1936, in Richmond, IN and passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020, at his residence in Monroe, LA. After Bob retired as Vice President of Manville Forest Products Carton Products Division, he became a Field Representative for Leader Dog School for the Blind, an organization that trains guide dogs. He was a longtime member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church and Monroe Downtown Lions Club. Bob was a huge fan of Indiana University Basketball.
Mr. Mills is preceded in death by his parents, Mr. Dwight Mills and Mrs. Crystal Geraldine Mills and sister, Donna Mills Jackson (Robert).
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Sharon T. Mills; two daughters, Vicki Lynn Mills Kelly (John) and Julie Ann Mills Lambeth (William Ashcraft); two grandsons, William Christopher Lambeth and Matthew Lee Lambeth; two nieces, Kathy Paul and Pam Pennington; and also their families.
The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Christina Reeves for her love and care for Mr. Mills.
Memorials may be made to Leader Dog School for the Blind, 1039 S Rochester Rd, Rochester Hills, MI 48307, https://www.leaderdog.org/donate/
