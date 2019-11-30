Services
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
300 Mcmillian Rd
West Monroe, LA 71291
(318) 387-3333
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Lemoine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert M. Lemoine Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert M. Lemoine Jr. Obituary
Robert M. Lemoine, Jr.

West Monroe - Funeral services celebrating the life of Mr. Robert M. (Bobby) Lemoine, Jr., 82, of West Monroe, LA, will be held at 10:00 A.M., Tuesday, December 3, 2019, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe, LA, with Rev. Frank Coens officiating. Interment will follow in St. Paschal Catholic Cemetery.

Mr. Lemoine passed away November 29, 2019, at the St. Francis Medical Center after a brief illness.

Mr. Lemoine was a very active member of St. Paschal Catholic Church in West Monroe, LA. He retired from Riverwood International after 43 years of service. Bobby served his country in the United States Coast Guard and retired from the Coast Guard Reserves. He was a member of the West Monroe Rebel Lunch Bunch. Bobby loved spending time with his family, especially watching his grandchildren and great grandchildren playing ball.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mrs. Joanne Williams Lemoine; daughter, Sheri Lemoine Benton; parents, Robert and Barbara Lemoine; and sister, Leah Marie Lemoine.

Survivors: Daughters, Joni L. Kitchingham (Bud) and Dani Elkin (Richard); Sons, Mike Lemoine (Cindy) and Paul Lemoine (Melanie); Sister, Rosary L. Stanley (Paul); Brother, Richard Lemoine; 12 Grandchildren and 9 Great Grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Pallbearers will be his grandsons.

Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Monday, December 2, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe, LA.

Memorials may be made to .

Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

West Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -