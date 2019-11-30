|
Robert M. Lemoine, Jr.
West Monroe - Funeral services celebrating the life of Mr. Robert M. (Bobby) Lemoine, Jr., 82, of West Monroe, LA, will be held at 10:00 A.M., Tuesday, December 3, 2019, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe, LA, with Rev. Frank Coens officiating. Interment will follow in St. Paschal Catholic Cemetery.
Mr. Lemoine passed away November 29, 2019, at the St. Francis Medical Center after a brief illness.
Mr. Lemoine was a very active member of St. Paschal Catholic Church in West Monroe, LA. He retired from Riverwood International after 43 years of service. Bobby served his country in the United States Coast Guard and retired from the Coast Guard Reserves. He was a member of the West Monroe Rebel Lunch Bunch. Bobby loved spending time with his family, especially watching his grandchildren and great grandchildren playing ball.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mrs. Joanne Williams Lemoine; daughter, Sheri Lemoine Benton; parents, Robert and Barbara Lemoine; and sister, Leah Marie Lemoine.
Survivors: Daughters, Joni L. Kitchingham (Bud) and Dani Elkin (Richard); Sons, Mike Lemoine (Cindy) and Paul Lemoine (Melanie); Sister, Rosary L. Stanley (Paul); Brother, Richard Lemoine; 12 Grandchildren and 9 Great Grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons.
Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Monday, December 2, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe, LA.
Memorials may be made to .
