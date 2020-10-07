1/1
Robert Martin Flacy Sr.
Robert Martin Flacy, Sr.

Harrisonburg, LA - Graveside funeral services for Robert Martin Flacy, Sr. will be held at 11 AM, Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Harrisonburg Cemetery, Harrisonburg, LA with Dr. Philip Caples officiating. Services are under the direction of Riser and Son Funeral Home, Columbia.

Robert Martin Flacy, Sr. was born November 16, 1937 in Monroe, LA to the union of his parents, Camillus Watkins Flacy, Sr. and Eunice Folden Flacy, and passed to his heavenly home October 6, 2020 in Baton Rouge, LA.

Robert proudly served his country in the US Navy aboard the USS Currier. For 42 years he worked at LA Power & Light (Entergy) in the engineering department. Robert was a faithful member of Harrisonburg First Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Sue Crawford Flacy; sister, Mary Lee Miller, brother, CW Flacy, Jr. and grandson, Layton Crawford.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children: Marty Flacy (Kristy) of Oklahoma City, OK, Pam Ellison (Bob) of Lexington, KY, and Cynthia Holmes (Kenneth) of USVI; step-children: JR Crawford (Cindie), Bill Crawford (Kim), all of Harrisonburg, LA, Vicki Mitchell (Gerald) of Jena, LA, Kimberly Crawford of Pineville, LA and Greg Crawford (Sylvia) of Hebert, LA; sister, Sara Jane Durham (Jim) of MI, brother-in-law, Bill Miller of MS and sister-in-law, Shorty Stephens of MS. Robert cherished his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Honorary pallbearers include Tim Tomlinson, Ronnie Ray and the Men's Sunday School Class at First Baptist Church of Harrisonburg.

Riser and Son Funeral Home, Columbia




Published in The News Star from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Riser Funeral Homes- Columbia
7131 Hwy 165
Columbia, LA 71418
318-649-2311
