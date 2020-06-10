Robert Ray Earle
Farmerville - Private family services for Robert Ray Earle, 82, of Farmerville were held Friday, June 12, 2020 in Northeast Louisiana Veteran's Cemetery, Rayville, under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home.
Robert was born on December 24, 1937, in Richland Parish to the union of Rankin W. Earle and Mary Mildred Girod Earle Muirhead and passed from this life on June 9, 2020 at Legacy Nursing Center in Winnsboro.
He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Farmerville. He was a veteran serving in the United States Army as a Captain in the 101st Airborne. He was a member of the Lincoln Union Bar Association, Farmerville Lion's Club, a lifetime member of Letterman's Club at ULM, he was very active in the local Drug Court Program in Union and Lincoln Parish. He was a retired educator and football and track coach. He has spent his life as a problem solver and supported so many people as a coach and attorney. He was a lifetime supporter of ULM where he was a football player and ran track in 1958-1961. He was the recipient of the Scroggins Award, Golden Arrow Award and the Lifetime Services Award from ULM.
Survivors left to cherish his memory include his wife Bobbye Fletcher Earle of Farmerville; two children: Robert Charles Earle and wife Carrie of Dallas, Angel E. Lyles and husband William E. of Maryville, TN; sister, Jean E. Tatum and husband Bob of Cullman, AL; seven grandchildren: Leslie Lyles Bowers and husband Andrew of Tyler, TX, Lauren Lyles Leiderman and husband Mark of Germany, Lynden Lyles Smith and husband Ben of Pike Road, AL, Laine Lyles Klingeman and husband Eric of Kingsport, TN, Katie Earle Johnson and husband Hunter of Little Rock, AR, Robby Earle and wife Candace of Austin, TX and John Abram Earle of Ruston; six great grandchildren: William and Avonleigh Bowers, Aiden Robert Leiderman, Eli and Everett Smith, and Frances-Kate Johnson; a host of other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Robert Earle Endowed Scholarship ULM Foundation, 700 University Ave., LA 71209.
Gill First National Funeral Home
Winnsboro, LA
