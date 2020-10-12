Robert "Bob" Sadler
West Monroe - Robert "Bob" Sadler resident of West Monroe, Louisiana, passed away peacefully at home on October 9, 2020, at the age of 61 after a short battle with liver cancer.
Bob is survived by his mother, Shirley Funderburk; his loving wife, Tricia Sadler; their five children, Robert Sadler, III, Christopher Sadler, Tika Sadler, Brittany Rogers, Tiffany Guillory, and bonus child Aaron Josey; brothers, Jeff and wife Frances Sadler, and Jamie and wife Linda; eight grandchildren, Slade Guillory, Hazelyn Brasher, Zada Rogers, Alecia Rogers, Hayden Rogers, Zoey Rogers, Hailey Rogers and Austyn Rogers; uncles, aunts, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father, Bobby Dean Sadler; grandparents, Russell Bracey, Clotile Bracey, Virginia Sadler and Bobby Sadler.
Bob was born in Monroe, Louisiana on November 12, 1958. He was a devoted husband, father, and papaw as well as a friend to many. He was an avid outdoorsman with a passion for fishing and hunting. He founded Rotary Air Service seventeen years ago in which he worked as a service technician exhibiting a knowledge he perfected through his years. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family and all who knew him.
A memorial service is scheduled for Thursday, October 15, 2020, with visitation at 9:00 A.M. and the service beginning at 10:00 A.M. at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe. Reverend Dale Walker will officiate.
Monetary donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
West Monroe, LA