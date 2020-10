Robert "Bob" SadlerWest Monroe - Robert "Bob" Sadler resident of West Monroe, Louisiana, passed away peacefully at home on October 9, 2020, at the age of 61 after a short battle with liver cancer.Bob is survived by his mother, Shirley Funderburk; his loving wife, Tricia Sadler; their five children, Robert Sadler, III, Christopher Sadler, Tika Sadler, Brittany Rogers, Tiffany Guillory, and bonus child Aaron Josey; brothers, Jeff and wife Frances Sadler, and Jamie and wife Linda; eight grandchildren, Slade Guillory, Hazelyn Brasher, Zada Rogers, Alecia Rogers, Hayden Rogers, Zoey Rogers, Hailey Rogers and Austyn Rogers; uncles, aunts, and numerous nieces and nephews.He is preceded in death by his father, Bobby Dean Sadler; grandparents, Russell Bracey, Clotile Bracey, Virginia Sadler and Bobby Sadler.Bob was born in Monroe, Louisiana on November 12, 1958. He was a devoted husband, father, and papaw as well as a friend to many. He was an avid outdoorsman with a passion for fishing and hunting. He founded Rotary Air Service seventeen years ago in which he worked as a service technician exhibiting a knowledge he perfected through his years. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family and all who knew him.A memorial service is scheduled for Thursday, October 15, 2020, with visitation at 9:00 A.M. and the service beginning at 10:00 A.M. at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe. Reverend Dale Walker will officiate.Monetary donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com Mulhearn Funeral HomeWest Monroe, LA