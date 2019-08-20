|
Bro. Robert Simpson Witt
Bernice - Funeral services for Bro. Robert Simpson Witt, 83, will be held at 2:00pm, Friday, August 23, 2019 at Zion Hill Baptist Church, on Cypress Creek Road in Farmerville, La. Interment will follow in Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Farrar Funeral Home in Farmerville.
Bro. Witt was preceded in death by his parents; and grandson, Matthew Frentzel.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Mary Louise "Susie" Franklin Witt; two daughters, Melissa (Mark) Frentzel of Anchorage, Alaska and Cheryl (Brian) Anderson of Deville, Louisiana; three grandchildren, Daniel Frentzel, Colt Anderson and Kealee Anderson.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Farrar Funeral Home Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, make donations to The Gideon's International at P.O. Box 124 Farmerville, La. 71241.
Online memorials may be left at farrarfuneralhomeonline.com
Farrar Funeral Home
Farmerville, La.
Published in The News Star on Aug. 20, 2019