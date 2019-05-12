|
Robert Thomas Johnson
- - It's a story of an earthly angel. On December 23, 1939, Robert Thomas Johnson was born to Ben Smith and Dorothy Lee McGee Johnson in Monroe, La. Robert Johnson departed this life on April 28, 2019. He graduated from Carroll High School on May 28, 1958. Robert united in marriage with Mary Patricia Lewis on April 20, 1963 for 56 years of marriage and to this union a son was born. He joined Little Flower of Jesus Catholic Church in 1963 where he remained a faithful member. Robert worked for Monroe City School District at Lexington Elementary, where he touched many lives and left his legacy of the importance of education. Robert started a safety patrol group called "Robert Patrol" which he was very proud of. Robert retired from the Monroe City School District on July 1, 2010 after serving 38 years. God has truly gained an angel and Robert will truly be missed. Robert Thomas Johnson is preceded in death by both parents Ben Smith and Dorothy Lee Johnson, and his son Martin L. Johnson. Robert leaves to cherish his memories, his devoted wife Mary Patricia Johnson. Three daughters, Patricia Hoggard of San Diego, CA; Rachel Journigan of Dallas, TX; Brandy Minor of Shreveport, LA; 2 brothers Billy H. Johnson (Evelyn) of Monroe, LA; Joseph K. Johnson (Shauna) of Manvel, TX; 1 brother-in-law Martin L. Lewis of Huntington Beach, CA; 16 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; Two special nieces Rose Lewis and Consuelle Johnson; a host of nieces and nephews and many other caring friends throughout his 79 years of life. Services were held on Saturday, 4th of May 2019 at 11:00 at Little Flower of Jesus Catholic Church. , Father Adrian Fisher.
Published in The News Star on May 12, 2019