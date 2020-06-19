Robert Wiesemann, Sr.
Bonita Springs - Robert O. "Bob" Wiesemann, Sr., 90 of Bonita Springs, FL and Chicago, IL passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020 at HealthPark Medical Center in Fort Myers, FL. He had also resided in Key Largo, FL and Osprey, FL before moving to Bonita Springs in 2019. Bob was born April 26, 1930 in Peoria, IL the son of the late Otto and Caroline (Koeppel) Wiesemann.
Mr. Wiesemann was a veteran, proudly serving in the United States Marine Corps. He attended Bradley College in Peoria, IL and worked at Caterpillar Tractor Co. before beginning his 50-plus year career in the industrial gas business with Liquid Carbonic in 1957. In 1976 Bob founded Continental Carbonic Products, Inc. and under his leadership the company grew from its modest beginnings in Chicago and South Bend, IN into the leading dry ice manufacturer and supplier in the eastern half of the U.S. and parts of Canada.
Bob was an avid boater, having cruised between Lake Michigan and Florida numerous times, always with his trusted wife and "First Mate," Laurie. In addition to boating, Bob was always up for a card game, was a voracious reader, and the life of any gathering. He was a great mentor to many, including members of his extended family and many nieces and nephews. More than anything Bob valued family and friends and made them first and foremost in all he did.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 37 years, Laurie Ann (Meyers) Wiesemann; loving children, Robert O. (Kathy) Wiesemann II of Captiva, FL, Eric P. (Denise) Wiesemann of Bonita Springs, FL, Carol Ann (Greg) Matre of Sanibel, FL and Joseph F. (Lucy) Wiesemann of Chicago, IL; sisters, Carolyn Squire of Hot Springs Village, AR, Audrey Aylward of Enid, OK; 12 cherished grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Virginia "Ginny" Fox.
A memorial service to celebrate his life will be private. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are being handled by Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home, Family Owned and Operated Since 1978.
Bonita Springs - Robert O. "Bob" Wiesemann, Sr., 90 of Bonita Springs, FL and Chicago, IL passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020 at HealthPark Medical Center in Fort Myers, FL. He had also resided in Key Largo, FL and Osprey, FL before moving to Bonita Springs in 2019. Bob was born April 26, 1930 in Peoria, IL the son of the late Otto and Caroline (Koeppel) Wiesemann.
Mr. Wiesemann was a veteran, proudly serving in the United States Marine Corps. He attended Bradley College in Peoria, IL and worked at Caterpillar Tractor Co. before beginning his 50-plus year career in the industrial gas business with Liquid Carbonic in 1957. In 1976 Bob founded Continental Carbonic Products, Inc. and under his leadership the company grew from its modest beginnings in Chicago and South Bend, IN into the leading dry ice manufacturer and supplier in the eastern half of the U.S. and parts of Canada.
Bob was an avid boater, having cruised between Lake Michigan and Florida numerous times, always with his trusted wife and "First Mate," Laurie. In addition to boating, Bob was always up for a card game, was a voracious reader, and the life of any gathering. He was a great mentor to many, including members of his extended family and many nieces and nephews. More than anything Bob valued family and friends and made them first and foremost in all he did.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 37 years, Laurie Ann (Meyers) Wiesemann; loving children, Robert O. (Kathy) Wiesemann II of Captiva, FL, Eric P. (Denise) Wiesemann of Bonita Springs, FL, Carol Ann (Greg) Matre of Sanibel, FL and Joseph F. (Lucy) Wiesemann of Chicago, IL; sisters, Carolyn Squire of Hot Springs Village, AR, Audrey Aylward of Enid, OK; 12 cherished grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Virginia "Ginny" Fox.
A memorial service to celebrate his life will be private. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are being handled by Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home, Family Owned and Operated Since 1978.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Star from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.