Resources
More Obituaries for Rodney Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rodney Wane Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rodney Wane Smith Obituary
Rodney Wane Smith

Rodney Wane Smith passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. He was 64 years old. Beloved husband of Kim Milton Smith for over 40 years. Loving father of Amanda Smith Walker (Michael) and Matthew Smith (Maria). Grandfather of Thomas Walker, Anna Walker, Joshua Grande, Jacob Grande, Aubrey Smith, Emma Smith, and Matthew Smith. Brother of Randy Smith (Judy). Son of Betty Smith and the late Clinton Smith. Also survived by his nieces, nephews, family, and many friends. Rodney was a native of Monroe and resident of Mandeville. He graduated from the University of Louisiana Monroe with a degree in Construction Management. He was always passionate about his career. He worked for Ouachita Parish Public Works as an inspector for many years, and was currently employed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency as Floodplain Management Crew Leader. He was the past chairman of the Louisiana Floodplain Management Association and served as a board member from 1998-2003. When traveling to different places with FEMA, he always made time to explore the area and meet the people. Rodney was an avid golfer and sports fan, especially when it concerned LSU and the Saints. He loved to cook and listen to music. He was a loving husband, father, and "paw-paw". Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Service at ST. TIMOTHY ON THE NORTHSHORE, 335 Asbury Street, Mandeville, Louisiana, on Sunday afternoon, December 22, 2019 at 2:00. Visitation will begin in church at 1:00. Interment will be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made through St. Timothy Church to the Methodist Children's Home. An online guestbook is available at www.gracenorthshore.com.
Published in The News Star from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rodney's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -