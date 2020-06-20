Roger Clay Parker
Monroe - Funeral services for Roger Clay Parker of Monroe will be at 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Parkview Baptist Church under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, Monroe. Pastor Charles Dupree will officiate. Interment will follow at Lone Cherry Baptist Church Cemetery in Mangham, LA. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M., Monday, June 22, 2020 at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, Monroe.
Roger was born September 12, 1946 in Clarksburg, West Virginia and passed away June 18, 2020 in Monroe, LA. He graduated from Byrd High School in 1964, where he was a National Merit semi-finalist. Roger was a Captain in the US Air Force and served in Vietnam where he was awarded a Bronze Star medal. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eleanor Johnson Parker and Robert Clay Parker.
Roger is survived by his wife of 47 years, Donna; sons, Robert Clay Parker and Andrew Steven Parker; brother, Glenn Stephen Parker; grandchildren, Anna Elizabeth, Aaron Stephen, Audrey Claire, Alexis Catherine, and Emersyn Marie Parker.
Pallbearers will be Steve Rugg, Felton Vickers, Billy Nugent, Phillip McCready, Jim Hayes, and Tom Hendrix, Jr. Honorary pallbearers will be Glenn Brunson and Earl Lingle.
Roger was an integral part in the founding of the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana where he served as President and Treasurer for many years. He served on the finance committee of Parkview Baptist Church. He also served on numerous other committees and organizations. Roger was a practicing CPA since 1971 and for the last 22 years worked alongside his son, Andrew.
Memorials may be made to Parkview Baptist Church.
Published in The News Star from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.