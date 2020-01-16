|
Ronald D. Smith, Jr.
West Monroe - February 19, 1984 - January 12, 2020
Ronald D. Smith, Jr., lovingly known as "Dale" was born February 19, 1984, in Alexandria, La, and passed away at the age of 35 on January 12, 2020.
The family will receive friends at Blanchard St. Denis Funeral Home from 5 - 9 p.m. Sunday, January 19, 2020, with the funeral service to begin at 11 a.m. Monday, January 20, 2020. Pastor Lindle Stewart will officiate. Interment will follow at Memory Lawn Cemetery.
Dale was a licensed general contractor with electrical skills being his specialty. He also possessed a gift that enabled him to fix almost everything. Filled with a passion for the outdoors, Dale enjoyed fishing, hunting, snow skiing, and off-road activities. He was also known for his masterful firework displays at family holiday gatherings as well as his fierce competition in family washer tournaments. There are many young and old alike who will cherish the memories boating, water skiing, and tubing, with Dale navigating the lakes and rivers of Louisiana and Texas. Any grill or outdoor fire served by Dale's hand was his own special recipe that was sure to be tasty, even if sometimes a bit spicy.
In his youth, Dale excelled in the sport of rodeo. During high school, he was most proud of winning a saddle in the USTRC 2000 Regional Finals, qualifying for the USTRC 2001 National Finals and placing 5th.
Dale was preceded in death by his father, Ronald "Ronnie" D. Smith, Sr., grandparents Ailcia P. Stewart, Marvin D. Buckley, Gordon Smith and Helen Smith.
Dale is survived by a daughter, Kaydence Alayne Smith, and son, Conner Dylan Smith both of Louisiana. Also left to cherish his memory are his mother, Catherine B. Smith of Natchitoches, La and his sister, Rachel L. Vick and husband Derek, and their daughter Abigail of Dallas, TX.
Riding to Pilgrims Home Baptist Church at 9 or 10 years of age, Dale expressed his most profound attitude about his faith to his Aunt Sandi when he stated, "I wish that woman had never taken a bite of that apple."
Although he resided in West Monroe, La., Dale remained a member of Old Bethel Baptist Church.
Published in The News Star from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020