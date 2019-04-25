Services
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
300 Mcmillian Rd
West Monroe, LA 71291
(318) 387-3333
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
t Roselawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery
Calhoun, LA
West Monroe - Graveside Service for Mr. Ronald Eugene Linder, 76, of West Monroe, LA, will be held at 2:00 P.M., Friday, April 26, 2019, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Calhoun, LA, with Dr. Woods Watson officiating under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.

Mr. Linder was born January 17, 1943 and passed away April 23, 2019. He was a member of First Baptist Church in West Monroe. Mr. Linder served in the United States Army and was a retired Police Officer with West Monroe Police Department. He enjoyed working in the yard and loved all sports and playing softball in his younger days but above all he loved spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Bobby Linder.

Survivors include his wife, Joy Linder; children, Ron Linder and wife Janet, and Audrey Ailshie and husband Bryan; grandchildren, Ronni Beth Linder, Steven Kidd, Jordan Kidd and Ryan Ailshie; brothers, Jimmy Linder and wife Betty, and Jack Linder and wife Susie; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M., Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe, LA.

Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Published in The News Star on Apr. 25, 2019
