Ronald Louis Landry, Sr.
Monroe - A mass of Christian burial for Ronald Louis Landry, Sr., 80, of Monroe, LA, will be held at 10:00 AM Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church with Rev. Paul Thundurparampil and Rev. Job Edathinatt officiating. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Monday at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Road, Monroe.
Mr. Landry was born July 29, 1938, in Quitman, LA, to the late Ludger "Jack" Landry and Vaudean Thomas, and passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019, at his home. He was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church and Frenchmans Bend Golf Club. He attended Louisiana Tech University and worked in the engineering field for almost 60 years. Mr. Landry was a U. S. veteran having served his country in the Air Force. In his younger years, he was an avid bowler and coached his son's teams in football, baseball, basketball, and served as athletic director at Our Lady of Fatima School. He was an avid golfer and LSU fan and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and his garden in Choudrant.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Landry was preceded in death by his sister, Adrienne Walsworth.
Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Marilyn Farmer Landry; daughter, Connie Nagim (Ernie); sons, Sean T. Landry, and Ronald L. Landry, Jr.; grandson, Kolton Major Landry; sister, Sharon H. Michaud (Ronnie), nephews, Ray Walsworth (Donna), Brandon and Byron Farmer, and Brian and Nicholas Michaud; and niece, Debbie W. Davis (Peter).
The family wishes to extend their thanks to Dr. Benjamin Weinberger and the Oncology Associates for their compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church.
Published in The News Star on Apr. 21, 2019