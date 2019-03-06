Services
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
1321 N. 7th St
West Monroe, LA 71291
(318) 323-9614
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
1321 N. 7th St
West Monroe, LA 71291
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
1321 N. 7th St
West Monroe, LA 71291
View Map
Resources
Ronald Wayne Kelley Sr.


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ronald Wayne Kelley Sr. Obituary
Ronald Wayne Kelley, Sr.

West Monroe - Funeral services for Ronald Wayne Kelley, Sr., 67 of West Monroe, will be held at 2:00 PM. Thursday, March 7, 2019 in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe. Rev. Frank Sellers will officiate. Interment will follow at New Hope Cemetery, Gaars Mill, Winn Parish. Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Kilpatrick Funeral Home.

Ronald was born March 1, 1952 in Gilbert, LA and passed away March 5, 2019 in West Monroe. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur and Edna Kelley; a sister, Jeannie Massey and a brother, Myron Kelley. Ronald served in the United States Army and retired as a truck driver.

Ronald is survived by his wife, Ginger Kelley; son, Ronald Wayne Kelley, Jr.; step-son, Bobby Yelverton and wife Nadine; 4 grandchildren, Piper Ramsey, Jade Kelley, LyLa Kelley and Donovan Ramsey; mother of his grandchildren, Mandy Ratcliff; brothers and sisters, Lyle Kelley, Steve Kelley and wife Sharon, Clayton Kelley, David Kelley, Theresa Wallace, and Susy McKay; special grandson, Brandon Gray; a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com

Kilpatrick Funeral Home

West Monroe
Published in The News Star on Mar. 6, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
