Ronnie Dale Griggs
Monroe - Private family graveside services for Ronnie Dale Griggs, 76, of Monroe, will be held Friday, August 30, 2019, at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Calhoun, LA, with Rev. William Smith officiating. Visitation will be Thursday from 5:00 PM until 7:30 PM at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Road, Monroe. The family will meet for a reception at Chennault Aviation on Saturday, August 31, 2019, from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM.
Mr. Griggs was born July 18, 1943, in Monroe, LA, and passed away Monday, August 26, 2019. He was retired from the U. S. Army 334th Armed Helicopter Company. His military service was from 1961 to 1981, Vietnam: 1966-67; 1968-69, Medals: Silver Star, Three Purple Hearts,
Distinguished Flying Cross, Legion of Merit, Soldier's Medal, Bronze Star with "V" Device, Air Medal with three "V" Devices, Meritorious Service Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, Army Commendation Medal with "V" Devices, Significant events, Tet Offensive.
Mr. Griggs was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Griggs; son, Kerry Dale Griggs; parents, Harvis Willie and Eunice Weems Griggs; sister and brother-in-law, Billie and W A. Massey; brother, James Griggs; and sister, Shielia Lee.
Survivors include his significant other of 14 years, Becky Chesney and her children, Tyler Chesney and Alexis Chesney; son, Tony Griggs and wife Donna; daughter, Kaila Walker and husband Jerry Don; two sisters, Patsy Griggs Golson and husband Tommy, and Nellie Griggs Turner; grandchildren, Dustin Griggs, Tori Griggs Evans and husband Nick, Mitch Walker, Britney Griggs, Dillon Walker, and Stone Griggs; six great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to his Chennault Aviation Museum family.
Memorials may be made to Chennault Aviation Museum.
Published in The News Star from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019