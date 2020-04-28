Services
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Apr. 30, 2020
10:00 AM
Rosa Lee Blakley Obituary
Rosa Lee Blakley

Rosa Lee Blakley, age 74, left us on April 27, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was born August 15, 1945. Rosa married the love of her life, Marvin Blakley early on and raised three children. She owned and operated multiple convenience stores and was known by all as a hardworking woman. Many will remember her for her beauty, witt, and strong demeanor. Rosa is preceded in death by her love Marvin Blakley; parents, Wallace Froust and Margaret Ramirez; brothers, Marvin and Lonnie Froust; and sister, Jessie May. She is survived by her children Marvin Blakley and wife Lesa, Tina Rodgers and husband Kenny, Rhonda Ray and husband Michael; grandchildren, Chazz Blakley, Nikki Owens, Misti Hollis, Halie Little, Breanna Ray, and Skylar Blakley; plus nine great grandchildren. Her celebration of life will be held at Griffin Funeral Home in West Monroe April 30, 2020 at 10:00AM.
Published in The News Star from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020
