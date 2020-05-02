|
Roxie Wright Parker
Roxie Wright Parker has gone on to be with her Savior at the age of 60, following a dog attack that left her with injuries too extensive for recovery. Roxie was known for her pretty face, her brilliant smile, and friendly personality, making friends wherever she went. She loved to give gifts. She was a devoted, loving mother to her two girls. She adored them and she loved to tell you about them. She also loved her little dog, Danny Boy, that she tried to save. Roxie worked in modeling, sales, bookkeeping, and medical billing, but her greatest joy was in the years she could be a full-time mom. Roxie raised her girls in Baton Rouge and in Fairhope, AL. Last year she moved to Monroe to be close to her dad and stepmom, Jack and Margaret Wright. She also leaves her daughters, Jana Randolph (Josh) of Birmingham, AL and Sarah Parker of Dallas, TX. She leaves her sister Sherry Arnold (Ben) of Kelso, WA, brothers, Dr. Michael Wright (Susan) of Lake Charles, Joseph Wright (Jennifer) of Monroe, and stepbrother and sister, James Caston and Susan Caston of Atlanta. She was predeceased by her mother, Bonnie Caston and stepfather, Jim Caston. A memorial service will be held in Baton Rouge at a later date. We grieve, but not as those who have no hope. More than 15 years ago, Roxie surrendered her heart to Jesus Christ. We look forward to a not too distant time when we will "see her in the morning just inside the Eastern gate.
Published in The News Star from May 2 to May 3, 2020