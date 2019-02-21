|
Roy "Papaw Rosy" Aston, Jr.
Monroe - "But blessed is the man who trust in the LORD, whose confidence is in him.
They will be like a tree planted by the water that sends out its roots by the stream. It does not fear when heat comes; its leaves are always green. It has no worries in a year of drought and never fails to bear fruit." Jeremiah 17: 7-8
Our Mighty Oak… our father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, Roy Lee Aston, Jr. left this life on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, on his way to Heaven to be with Jesus and to reunite with his beautiful bride of 65 years, Melba, his son, Jason and all those beloved saints who had gone on before him. What a celebration it was in Heaven that day!
Roy (Papaw Rosy), 89, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, was born on May 6, 1929 in Monroe, Louisiana to Roy Lee and Lina Richmond Aston. He grew up in Monroe, where he married Melba Loflin in 1952, raised four children, and was an educator in Ouachita Parish. Roy was an active member of First Baptist Church in Monroe, teaching Sunday School and singing in the church choir. Roy and Melba relocated to Mountain Home in 2013 to be close to their children.
Roy is survived by three children, Debra Aston St. Romain (Michael) of Gamaliel; Roy Lee Aston, III (Marylyn) of Coppell, Texas; Michael Anderson Aston of Mountain View, Arkansas; 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one sister, Marguerite Church of McKinney, Texas; two brothers, Edgar Aston (Margaret) of Ruston, Louisiana and Jerry Aston (Linda) of Chatham, Louisiana and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Melba Loflin Aston; his parents, Roy Lee Aston, Sr. and Lina Richmond Aston; a son, Jason Stuart Aston and a brother-in-law, Richard R. Church.
A Celebration of Life service will be Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Mulhearn Funeral Home with the visitation at 12:00 p.m. and the service at 1:00 p.m. with the Reverend Pamela Fairley officiating.
The family would like to thank The Good Samaritan Society of Mountain Home and the Hospice of the Ozarks for the wonderful care given to their loved one. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either of these institutions: www.good-sam.com; www.hopiceoftheozarks.org.
