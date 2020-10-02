Roy Benjamin AndrewsMonroe - Funeral Services for Mr. Roy Benjamin Andrews, 87, of Monroe, LA will be held 2:00PM Sunday, October 4, 2020, in the West Sanctuary of North Monroe Baptist Church in Monroe, LA, with Rev. Warren Eckhardt officiating. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, LA. Visitation will be held from 1:00PM until service time Sunday at the church.Mr. Andrews was born January 3, 1933, in Delhi, LA to parents John Sylvester Andrews and Katherine Smith Andrews and went to his Heavenly home with his Lord Thursday, October 1, 2020, at his residence in Monroe, LA. He lived in various cities in Texas while his father worked for Magnolia Oil Company. The family moved to Vivian, LA where he graduated from Vivian High School in 1950. After graduation, Roy served his country as a Sergeant in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. Upon returning from Korea, he went to work at Southern Bell as a switchman. He met and married Mary Anne Andrews in 1966 and moved to Monroe in 1968. They had one son, John Gregory, in 1970. Roy retired from Bell South in 1988. He was a longtime member of North Monroe Baptist Church. Roy loved to fish, and he enjoyed fishing with his buddies and grandson, Jacob. He rarely missed any of Jacob's ballgames or Sydney's pageants and dance recitals. He loved his grandchildren and was extremely proud of them. They were his entire world.Mr. Andrews is preceded in death by parents, John and Katherine Andrews; and sister, June Robertson of Kermit, TX.Survivors include his loving wife of 53 years, Mary Anne Andrews; son, John Gregory Andrews and his wife, Connie; two grandchildren, Jacob Kyle and Sydney Paige Andrews; brother, John Andrews and his wife, Ruth; a special niece, Terri Beaty; and numerous nieces and nephews.Pallbearers will be Brad Burtram, Kevin Woods, Matt Wilson, Robbie Accardo, Lyn Allen, and Barney Tucker. Honorary pallbearer will be Joe young.The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Elana Caring Hospice for their loving care and kindness.Online Registry/Condolences:Mulhearn Funeral HomeSterlington Road, Monroe, LA