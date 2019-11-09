|
Roy Quitman Cole, Jr.
Monroe - Roy Quitman Cole, Jr., died peacefully at age 93 on November 2, 2019 at The Blake at the Grove in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Roy was born in Monroe, LA on January 7, 1926, to Thelma French and Roy Quitman Cole, Sr. Roy was married for 70 years to Evelyn Middleton Cole and is survived by his two children, Roy Quitman Cole III (Cindy) and Betty Middleton Cole. He is also survived by three grandchildren, John Middleton Cole (Carden), Adrienne Cole Locke (Jeff), and Mary Evelyn Cole Kibodeaux and five great-grandchildren. Roy was a graduate of Ouachita Parish High School where he served as class president. He graduated from Louisiana State University with a BS in Mechanical Engineering. During his time at LSU, Roy was a member of Delta Kappa Epsilon social fraternity and served as President. He was also President of the Samurai-Interfraternity organization and Vice-President of the Men's Interfraternity Council. In addition, he was awarded membership in various honorary fraternities including Phi Eta Sigma, Tau Beta Pi, Omicron Delta Kappa, and Who's Who Among American Universities. During WWII he served in the Navy on the USS Badoeng Strait aircraft carrier.
After serving in the Navy and upon graduation from LSU, Roy was employed by Cole and Leigh Insurance Agency in Monroe. From 1953-1958 he was employed by Continental Can Company in Baltimore, MD and New Orleans, LA. In 1958 he returned to Monroe and retired from OlinKraft, Inc., as Vice President, Manufacturing and Multiple Packaging Division. Ever the student, Roy returned to college in his fifties and received his MBA from NLU and earned the CPA designation.
Roy was a longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church where he was a Sunday School teacher, Deacon and an Elder. He was a member of the Rotary Club of Monroe and was named a Paul Harris Fellow in 1980. He served as President in 1989 and also served as District Conference Chairman. He was Chairman of the Monroe Planning and Zoning Commission and served on Crime Stoppers of Ouachita, Inc., in various capacities. He was a longtime member of both Bayou DeSiard Country Club and the Lotus Club. Always active in the Monroe community he enjoyed many hobbies including fishing, hunting, golf, tennis and gardening. Many will remember the beautiful azaleas in the front lawn of their home on Country Place.
The family would like to thank the nurses of Audubon Hospice, and the caring staff at The Blake at the Grove for their generous help and support. Any memorials may be sent to the World War II Museum in New Orleans or the .
Following a private family service, friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life reception at the home of Mr. and Mrs. John Lauve on Saturday, November 16th from 12:00 to 2:00.
Published in The News Star from Nov. 9 to Nov. 14, 2019